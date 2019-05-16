Retain the name of Kampung Baru, says Bersatu MP Rina Harun

Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun says the name Kampung Baru should be retained as it has its own history and heritage value that must be preserved. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 ― The Member of Parliament for Titiwangsa, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun hopes that the name Kampung Baru would be retained although the government intends to redevelop the area as a modern and more systematic settlement.

Rina, who is also the Rural Development Minister, said this was because the name Kampung Baru had its own history and heritage value that must be preserved.

“I hope that although the area will be developed, it would retain the uniqueness of Kampung Baru, don't lose the name of Kampung Baru, do not re-brand it like the previous example of Kampung Kerinchi which became Bangsar South,” she told reporters after a Breaking of the Fast with members of the Pakatan Harapan Parliamentary constituency of Titiwangsa at Kampung Baru, here yesterday.

On April 22, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad was quoted as saying that the government needed a fund of RM10 billion if it planned to buy the land in Kampung Baru for development as a modern and systematic Malay settlement in the centre of the federal capital.

He said the fund was needed to enable the ministry to develop Kampung Baru comprehensively and not in batches by the landowners together with the developers.

Rina said the development planned by the government in Kampung Baru was comprehensive and holistic in nature not just encompassing physical development but also in terms of social and economic development.

“The Kampung Baru case has prolonged too long, I hope this time a clearer decision could be made, we cannot please everyone so far Alhamduluillah many (people) want development, do not deprive their rights,” she said.

She said that she was also carrying out a comprehensive study to determine the number and status of citizenship of residents residing in Kampung Baru.

“I believe the Kampung Baru Corporation had also carried out investigation and identifying every resident in the settlement...whether they are citizens or otherwise we want to ensure that our own citizens benefit from this development,” she added. ― Bernama