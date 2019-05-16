Putrajaya to give out RM855m to civil servants, retirees for Hari Raya

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the National Teacher’s Day Celebration at Spice Arena in George Town May 16, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The government said today it has allocated a total of RM855 million in the form of special financial assistance to some 1.5 million civil servants and 800,000 retirees for this year’s Hari Raya celebration.

In a statement, the prime minister’s office said that RM450 will be given out to almost 1.5 million civil servants who are Grade 56 and below, while RM225 will be given out to pensioners.

“The payment for the special financial assistance will be made on May 24,” the statement read.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad assured civil servants that they should expect a bonus payment in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, but did not reveal the amount.

The first day of Aidilfitri is expected to be on June 5 this year.