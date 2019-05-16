Muhammad Adib got down himself based on post mortem, testimonies, says pathologist

HKL forensic expert Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi explains how Muhammad Adib could have suffered injury to the ribs after being hit by an EMRS van. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, May 16 — A forensic pathologist told the Coroner’s Court here today that Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was not forced out of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van but had alighted from the vehicle on the night of the incident.

Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi from Kuala Lumpur Hospital based his testimony on the victim’s post mortem report and the testimony of eye witnesses.

He said throughout the inquest to investigate the cause of death of the firefighter, none of the eye witnesses could attest to seeing the victim being pulled out of the van.

“I take into account the testimonies of witnesses including the EMRS van driver who was with the victim and the post mortem report which showed no element of him (Muhammad Adib) being pulled out.

“Since none of the injuries were consistent with him being pulled out, we can conclude that the victim had got out of the van himself,” said the 24th witness who was recalled to testify for the second time.

He was responding to lawyer Syazlin Mansor who is representing the Fire and Rescue Department and Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

Muhammad Adib a member of Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue EMRS team was seriously injured in a riot at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27, 2018 and subsequently died on Dec 17 at the National Heart Institute.

The inquest before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad is ongoing. — Bernama