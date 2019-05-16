KL City Hall rearranges Dataran Merdeka barriers, check water stagnation

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 ― Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has rearranged the water barriers which were place besides the road along Dataran Merdeka to prevent an overflow during rain.

DBKL corporate planning department Norhaslinda Nordin said, that other than placing power cables on the same route, DBKL also enlarged the scupper drain on the left and right side of Jalan Raja to ensure a smooth water flow.

Yesterday, several business lots at the Jalan Raja Ramadan Bazaar were affected by the heavy rain at 5.30pm resulting in stagnant water which adversely affected the traders’ business activities.

“The situation is not expected to happen again after all the rearranging and upgrading works have been completed.

“The traders are also reminded not to place obstacles such as their trading equipment which can block water flow if it rains,” she said in a statement yesterday. ― Bernama