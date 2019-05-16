Kedah civil servants to get RM1,000 Raya bonus, says mentri besar

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the RM1,000 bonus for all state civil servants will be paid on May 30. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 16 ― The Kedah government has approved a RM1,000 bonus for all state civil servants for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri next month.

Announcing this today, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the bonus will be paid on May 30.

He said 4,711 state civil servants, including 316 contract and temporary officers, will enjoy the bonus.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz also reminded state civil servants to strengthen ties and not lose their focus in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

“I want to remind civil servants to be creative and critical in carrying out their duties and ensure that the civil service is not questioned, and to act fast in their duties, based on the principles of cleanliness, efficiency and trustworthiness,” he said at the morning assembly and Ihya Ramadan programme at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

He said in the process of modernisation, all parties must have an open attitude and be prepared to face the challenges of modern technology and the changes in national politics. ― Bernama