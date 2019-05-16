Dr Wan Azizah urges public to be more responsible following teen’s suicide

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has urged the public to be more responsible on social media following the news of a teenager who killed herself after receiving a 69 per cent vote to choose death over life. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GENEVA, May 16 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has urged netizens to be more responsible on social media following the news of a teenager who killed herself after receiving a 69 per cent vote to choose death over life.

“It’s sad that this young woman who has taken her life was influenced by irresponsible people on social media. I think netizens must be responsible as well... (for) voting... this (life) is not something to play with,” she told Bernama and RTM in a press conference here today.

She also took note of the statement from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) that an individual could be sentenced if found guilty of abetting the suicide.

MCMC in a statement yesterday said under Section 305 of the Penal Code, it was an offence to abet the act of committing suicide by a person below the age of 18 years. Offenders can be sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, and imposed a fine.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah said mental health problems, especially among adolescents, needed to addressed, and required the concerted collaboration of all ministries and agencies involved.

“For the other youngsters who feel like giving up, they need counselling,” she said, adding that they were the future generation of the country.

Malaysians were recently shocked over the death of a teenage girl who committed suicide after getting a 69 per cent vote for choosing death over life on her Instagram account poll.

Based on media reports, the victim had uploaded the status: “Really Important, Help Me to Choose D / L” (die or live) on Instagram.

The victim also uploaded a status on Facebook which read “Wanna Quit F ** king Life I’m Tired”.

Padawan District Police deputy chief DSP Merbin Lisa said the teenager was believed to have been suffering from depression. — Bernama