Three Mara Junior Science College students headed to West Point

Cadets from the US Military Academy at West Point, march during the Veterans Day Parade in New York on November 11, 2014. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Three alumni of the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) have been selected to pursue studies at the prestigious United States Military Academy (West Point).

They are Muhammad Aniq Hilman Haslimi from MRSM Baling, Kedah, Mateshan Varma Subramaniam and Grace Sian Ern Hui, both alumni from MRSM Parit in Perak, said Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) in a statement today.

The three MRSM alumni were the only ones selected from among 100 candidates who were required to have a minimum of 7As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination. They also had to pass the Australian English Test and interviews conducted by Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) and United States officials, in addition to be being physically fit and resilient

The students completed their foundation studies at the UPNM this year.

Their success has brought pride and would inspire all MRSM students and those at Mara, the statement added. — Bernama