PM: Govt to appoint a youth rep in Senate

Dr Mahathir also suggested that the appointment be made as soon as possible. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BANGI, May 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that the government has agreed to appoint a member of the Senate from among the youths with wide expertise and knowledge in the field and issues on the development of youths.

He also suggested that the appointment be made as soon as possible.

The initiative on the participation of the young generation with qualification in the various major positions will be continued to enhance the voice of the younger generation in making decisions.

“On the confidence and loyalty of the youths in giving space to the new government to lead the country today, we will ensure that the voice of the younger generation will always be given attention and consideration in every process of government decision making at all levels — district, state, national and international.

“The focus and priority in developing the young generation through various initiatives will continue to be implemented and empowered by the government,” he said when launching the National Youth Day 2019 with the theme “Youth Power” at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, here today.

Also present were the prime minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Malaysian Youth Council President Jufitri Joha.

The Prime Minister said the youths, who will be the generation of future leaders, must be absorbed and given roles in the efforts to administer and develop the country.

Dr Mahathir said the government was upholding the principle that no one was too young to bear the responsibility including responsibility to the country.

“Of course there are those who believe that the young generation have no experience and maybe hasty in making decisions that may not be the best.

“In view of this, we have to search for the best combination between the young and older generations to drive the nation. This is because if the younger generation lacks experience — sentiments, commitment, energy, determination and idealism they can provide assistance,”he said.

At the event, Dr Mahathir also launched the ‘Youth Power Club’, which plays the role of raising the involvement of youths in youth organisations and activate their involvements at the grassroots level in community work.

He also disclosed that more than RM50 million would be allocated for the implementation of the Youth Power programme for this year and the next.

He said the allocation. including RM7.4 million for 2019 to activate the Youth Power Club in 222 areas throughout the state.

“The allocation in the form of grants for the Youth Power programme could be applied for by all registered associations including those who had never received any assistance from the government previously,” he said.

In addition, in order to widen access to sports and recreational facilities to all youths, the government was allocating a special fund of RM100 million in the year 2020 to develop rural sports infrastructure together with the private sector. — Bernama