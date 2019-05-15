MB: Negri Sembilan civil servants to get RM1,000 special Aidilfitri aid today

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the aid would benefit 3,481 civil servants with an allocated budget of RM5.3 million. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, May 15 — All civil servants in Negeri Sembilan will today receive a special financial aid of half a month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the state government announced.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the aid would benefit 3,481 civil servants with an allocated budget of RM5.3 million.

“It will be paid today, Insha-Allah,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here, today.

Prior to this, when tabling the Negri Sembilan Budget 2019 at the 14th state assembly sitting on December 17 last year, Aminuddin had announced a special financial aid of one month’s salary or a minimum of RM2,000 to all civil servants in the state.

The special aid was being paid in two stages, the first payment of half month’s salary or RM1,000, was paid in the first week of January this year and the remaining half of the salary or another RM1,000 will be paid before the Aidilfitri celebration.

Meanwhile, in another development, the mentri besar said the government has also decided that the ‘mantai perdana’ programme would be continued.

“In principle, the state government has agreed to carry out the ‘mantai perdana’ programme in every district while in Seremban we have set four areas (for the mantai)... hence the buyers don’t have to concentrate in one area and it is easier for the buyers.

“Apart from sales of meat, there would also be sales of chicken, eggs and vegetables. We will prepare the details and will inform the reporters soon,” he said.

Mantai is synonymous with the people of Negri Sembilan in welcoming the month of Syawal.

The word mantai is derived from the word ‘membantai’ which means preparing the slaughtered meat on the day before Ramadan and Syawal every year. — Bernama