Loke marks one-year anniversary as transport minister with breaking fast feast for staff

Anthony Loke greets guests during a breaking of fast gathering at the Transport Ministry in Putrajaya May 15, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 15 — The Transport Ministry’s breaking fast celebration held today was also a commemoration of Anthony Loke’s one-year anniversary as minister.

Loke, who was sworn in as transport minister on May 21 last year, thanked the estimated 150 guests which included Transport Ministry staff and their spouses, as well as members of the press.

Also present were Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar and senior officials of the ministry.

“Throughout the year, I have received very good cooperation from my colleagues, including Transport Ministry staff and its management personnel.

“And it can be said that we (Transport Ministry) had succeeded in achieving various initiatives which were well-received by the people,” Loke said in his speech.

Besides the succulent “ikan patin masak tempoyak” dish (catfish seasoned with fermented durian-based gravy) being served, another highlight of the evening was Loke presenting a RM10,000 cheque to a representative of the Malaysia Homemakers and Women Civil Service Officials association for the Transport Ministry chapter.

The minister highlighted the importance of the contributions made by women civil service officials and civil service officers’ wives.

Besides that, Loke said one of the ministry’s main missions was to ensure the safety of motorists by reducing the number of road accidents.

The Transport Ministry experienced a year of ups and downs, with its recent decision to drop the tint limit for non-driver windows being criticised by the police for possibly hampering crime prevention efforts.