AirAsia set to increase KL-Langkawi flight frequency

LANGKAWI, May 15 — AirAsia is set to increase its weekly Kuala Lumpur (KL)-Langkawi flight frequency from 63 to 80 flights this year to cater to increasing demand, said its Commercial Division senior marketing manager, Shirley Tan.

“We see a strong growth in terms of tourist arrivals in Langkawi, hence the plan to increase the frequency of the KL-Langkawi flights,” she told Bernama after the Tourism Engagement Session with MAHB and Airlines here today.

The session was initiated by the Langkawi Development Authority in collaboration with the Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd and other airlines to provide an insight into the Langkawi International Tourism Promotion Fund.

Tan said Langkawi’s natural attraction made it a tourist favourite.

“It is a very bright spot for tourism. This is why airlines like us want to collaborate to bring in more tourists to the island,” she added. — Bernama