NGOs don’t just shoot from hip, green activist tells Perak MB

IPOH, May 14 ― Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu could listen to the environmental concerns raised by non-governmental organisations when it comes to development projects, activist Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman said today.

Citing his organisation as an example, the field officer with Sahabat Alam Malaysia said it does not make assertions without proof.

“NGOs do not reject development. We only object to projects which we foresee will bring about environmental problems,” he told Malay Mail.

He was commenting on statement by Ahmad Faizal yesterday that the Perak state government was facing resistance from NGOs when it comes to developing the state.

Without naming the NGOs, Ahmad Faizal blamed them for disrupting the state government's effort to develop Perak.

During the interview with local media in conjunction with the state Pakatan Harapan administration's one-year anniversary, Ahmad Faizal also said Perak has the highest percentage of forest coverage in the country at 48 per cent.

Meor Razak said there was no point in boasting the state’s green credentials when there were still incidents of development happening within parts of the forest that could harm the surrounding environment.

“There are cases where quarrying and aquaculture projects are being undertaken in permanent forest reserves,” he added.

Another NGO, Kumpulan Aktivis Sahabat Alam (Kuasa) said in a separate statement that Ahmad Faizal should be schooled to understand the true meaning of development.

Its chairman Hafizudin Nasarudin said Ahmad Faizal's knowledge on development was still low.

“One year into its administration, Kuasa do not see the will by the present government to implement reforms but instead continued with policies that were inherited from the old regime,” he said, adding that he was not anti-development.

“We just want it to be well planned, taking into consideration the wellbeing of the environment and the community,” he added.

Organisation for the Preservation of Natural Heritage Malaysia president Puan Seri Shariffa Sabrina Syed Akil said the mentri besar’s statement was a direct contradiction of the promise to protect the customary lands, burial grounds, and tanah rezeki of the Orang Asli made to voters just before the 14th general election last year.

“As the head of the Perak government, Ahmad Faizal must not only be proud of his administration’s successes, but also take responsibility and ownership of their failure to resolve the Orang Asli issue.”

“Most importantly, the government must never blame others, especially NGOs, when the situation does not turn out as envisioned,” she said in a statement, adding that NGOs exist as a check and balance, and provide independent and unbiased views and opinions whenever there is a crisis.