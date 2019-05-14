Gobind to visit Sarawak to enhance federal, state govt cooperation

Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said the minister’s visit would be held under the Leader with the People programme in Bintulu. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, May 14 — The visit of the Communications and Multimedia Minister, Gobind Singh Deo, to Sarawak from May 17 to 18 is aimed at strengthening cooperation between the federal government via the ministry and the state government.

Its Deputy Minister, Eddin Syazlee Shith said the minister’s visit would be held under the Leader with the People programme in Bintulu.

“I believe he will be bringing positive news for Sarawakians,” he said after a paying a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah here today.

Also present in the meeting were the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) deputy secretary-general (policy) Shakib Ahmad Shakir as well as KKMM officers in Sarawak. — Bernama