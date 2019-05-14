Air Selangor: Water supply in Klang fully restored

The bursting of the three main pipes in early May disrupted water supply to almost 800,000 consumers in 65 areas in Klang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, May 14 ― Works to install and divert main water pipes which burst near the West Coast Expressway (WCE) last Saturday have been completed at about 3pm yesterday.

Abdul Raof Ahmad, head of Customer Relations and Management Communications Department of Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, said as a result, water supply for Klang residents is now fully restored.

“Installation of the new 1400 mm pipes are a permanent solution for customers who are receiving water supply from Kolam Lipat Kajang.

“The activation of these new pipes can increase the capacity of treated water supply to the pond and provides for a full restoration to all affected areas,” he said in a statement today.

The bursting of the three main pipes in early May disrupted water supply to almost 800,000 consumers in 65 areas in Klang.