Congratulations and thank you mothers, from Wan Azizah

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a signing ceremony in Putrajaya April 15, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — In conjunction with Mother's Day celebration, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail expressed her gratitude to mothers throughout the country for the sacrifices they have made to ensure that their families are safe and complete.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said mothers in this age are faced with challenges that required them to act fast and be smart in managing parenting strategies.

In her Mother's Day message through a short video uploaded on the ministry's Twitter, she said mothers should also be proficient in the use of modern technology in helping them to balance their career and family demands.

“This will also drive family members to become quality human capital. My hope is that the country will be more advanced with the commitment from all of you especially our beloved mothers,” she said in the 96-second video.

Dr Wan Azizah also took the opportunity to remind children to appreciate their mothers while they are alive.

“Remember that paradise is at the feet of the mother. Congratulations and thank you mothers. You are the greatest.

“Happy Mother's Day, we are family,” she said.

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May each year. — Bernama