Teen drowns in lake in Bintulu

BINTULU, May 11 — An outing by a group of teenagers ended in tragedy when one of them drowned in a lake at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) Bandaria Park, Jalan Bintulu-Sibu this afternoon.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operation centre, in a statement, said based on information from his friends, the victim, Richmond Teo Yii Wen, 17, was believed to be swimming at the deeper part of the lake when he failed to reappear when all of them returned to the shore.

“His friends tried to find him but failed and sought help from locals,” the statement said.

Some locals dove into the lake and found the victim before quickly brought him to the shore to give emergency treatment.

“The JBPM team together with the Bintulu Hospital ambulance personnel tried to perform Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but failed and the victim confirmed dead by the medical team,” it said, adding that JBPM received the emergency call at 5.49pm and the operation was concluded at 6.55pm. — Bernama