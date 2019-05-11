Sandakan by-election: 136 police personnel stationed at 19 voting centres

Sandakan police say they are ready to face any situation during the by-election and ensure that it goes on safe and smoothly. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

SANDAKAN, May 11 ― A total of 136 policemen have been stationed at 19 voting centers for the Sandakan by-election from 7.30am to 5pm today.

Sandakan District Police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said the personnel would oversee security control at 90 polling streams and the perimeter of the voting centres concerned.

He said the police were ready to face any situation during the by-election and ensure that it goes on safe and smoothly.

On the campaign period which ended at midnight, Azhar said, on the whole, the supporters of respective parties ran their campaigns peacefully.

He also advised voters to come out and fulfill their responsibility as citizens.

He said voters should come out to vote early, and refrain from making any provocations or campaigning during the period.

There are 39,684 eligible voters in Sandakan.

On May 7, 75 per cent of the 270 early voters comprising police officers and rank-and-file personnel cast their ballots.

According to the electoral rolls, 51 per cent of the voters in Sandakan are Chinese, 45 per cent are Muslim Bumiputera and the rest are of other races.

Some 49.48 per cent of the voters are male and the rest female. ― Bernama