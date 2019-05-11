One flood relief centre in Penang closed this morning

Vehicles drive in the flood at Jalan P. Ramlee in George Town. ― Bernama pic

TASEK GELUGOR, May 11 ― The relief centre at Surau Kampung Tok Sani has been closed this morning after all the 35 flood evacuees from seven families were allowed to return home.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said 74 other victims, however, were still housed at another relief centre at Dewan Muhibbah Merbau Kudung, here.

He said they comprised 24 men, 18 women, 15 boys, 14 girls and three babies.

“We hope, with the good weather today, all the victims will be able to return home later. The Social Welfare Department and the Civil Defence Force are monitoring the situation,” he said. ― Bernama