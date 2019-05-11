Mentally ill man in Penang sets three houses on fire

KEPALA BATAS, May 11 — A 48-year old man, believed to be mentally-challenged, is alleged to have set fire to three semi-detached houses in Pangkalan Bangor here today.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the department received a distress call at about 3.02pm and firefighters from the Kuala Muda station were rushed to the location.

“On arrival, the fire was raging with two houses destroyed while another was on fire. We immediately carried out fire fighting operations to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.

“The blaze was brought under control at 3.30pm and was successfully put out 10 minutes later,” the spokesman said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said based on the information provided by Social Welfare Department (JKM) personnel who were on location, the mentally-ill man, lived in one of the houses affected.

He said the man, who lived alone after his divorce, fled afterwards and that investigations were underway. — Bernama