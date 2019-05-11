Man dies from blow to head, two sons under seven-day remand

Two brothers who are now under a seven-day remand, were picked up by the police after an elder brother suspected they had something to do with the death and lodged a report. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

IPOH, May 11 ― Two brothers are now in the custody of the police here after being suspected of ganging up to assault their 56-year-old father, which ultimately led him to death.

The siblings from Taman Bercham Sinar, aged 21 and 20 respectively, were picked up by the police after an elder brother suspected they had something to do with the death and lodged a report.

Deputy district police chief Supt Mazuki Mat said the duo are now under a seven-day remand.

He said the case came to light at 7pm on Thursday, when the deceased died while seeking treatment at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) hospital here, where a doctor found blow marks on his head.

“The suspects’ elder brother, who had brought their wounded father to the hospital after being told by a younger sister that he was unwell, suspected something amiss when the doctor told him about the head injury,” he said when contacted.

When he queried the younger brothers, they told him he had fallen off the bed, but the elder sibling suspected that there was something more sinister at the foot and went on to lodge a police report shortly after midnight.

Mazuki said upon questioning, the 34-year-old elder brother, who does not live with the family, told police that the deceased could have been set upon by his two younger siblings after an argument over money matters.

The deceased had confessed to his elder son before this that the younger boys had been regularly beating him up and also had the habit of stealing his money.

The case is being investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. ― Bernama