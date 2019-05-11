In Sandakan by-election, minority Muslim voters set to play kingmaker

DAP candidate Vivian Wong addresses a ceramah, while on the campaign trail for the Sandakan by-election, in Indah Jaya, Sandakan May 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 11 ― When the Sandakan by-election polling centres open today, the contending parties will hope that they have done enough to win over the voters, especially the Muslim voters.

Parti Warisan Sabah together with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and their rivals will be banking on the Muslim voters who constitute slightly less than half the population, to give them what they need.

“For both, it is more than about the candidate ― this is a party to party fight. They say a win is a win but Warisan and DAP need that majority to show that they are accepted by all races and that the Pakatan Harapan government is still relevant to the people after a year,” said an analyst who declined to be named.

“I think they are comfortable that the Chinese are with them, but since many are not around to vote tomorrow, they need to supplement it with more Muslim votes, who are not happy with the lack of handouts, low cost housing and other demands which the BN was good at fulfilling” the Sabah-based academic added.

According to chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, the problem for Warisan is that many in the Muslim community are still unfamiliar with “the rocket” ― the symbol for DAP.

“We have to tell them that a vote for DAP is a vote for Warisan. I’m quite sure they’re there. We are hopeful. What is important is getting them out to vote as much as possible,” he said yesterday.

DAP is fielding Vivian Wong, the youngest daughter of Datuk Stephen Wong, whose death on March 28 necessitated the by-election.

In GE14, only two out of 17 voting districts in Sandakan backed the then ruling Barisan Nasional government ― the Muslim majority Sim Sim and Berhala, who account for more than 7,000 voters.

Sandakan has 39,684 registered voters.

“They were riding on the momentum of change then. This time, some disillusionment and dissatisfaction may have kicked in and some people may not be motivated to come out and vote, so this will definitely affect the vote majority,” said the analyst.

As for Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) who came in as an underdog in the race, they have rallied their former comrades in Barisan Nasional an opposition force to take down PH.

PBS candidate Datuk Linda Tsen has to her advantange her experience, a reputation as a good worker, and the backing of Umno and PAS, who having pulled out the Muslim crowds during ceramahs are now riding on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s popularity.

“Even though they haven’t declared an alliance, they are accepting the association. It’s a gamble to associate with Najib, who is unpopular among the urban voters and Chinese but he has his loyal fanbase here too,” said the analyst.

Former Gerakan member Chan Tzun Hei, who had previously contested in Elopura one of two state seats under Sandakan, said Muslim voters in the seat can swing either way at this point.

“They are urban voters and while in the past they have traditionally gone with voting for the government, they are now split.

“Some still think that being part of the federal government will bring more benefit while others are hardcore Umno or PAS members who are not happy with the government and want to send them a message,” he said.

It also matters which party can mobilise the voters, he said adding that they have been accustomed to having transportation provided to them over the decades.

The by-election is a crowded affair with three independent candidates in the fray ― Hamzah Abdullah, Chia Siew Yong and Sulaiman Abdul Samad.

The Election Commission has targeted a 70 per cent voter turnout, which is a slight drop from GE 14’s 72 per cent. It is still optimistic compared to the 60 per cent forecast by political observers.

In the last days of campaigning, both sides have been pushing hard in the areas of Sim Sim, Taman Harmoni, Taman Mesra and Berhala island, where Muslim voters are based.

DAP went to Taman Mesra for their ceramah on Thursday night and had two walkabouts in Sim Sim yesterday, while Shafie has been canvasing Berhala Island Taman Harmoni and Kampung Forest.

When Umno deputy president Datuk Mohamad Hasan went to campaign here, he canvassed for votes in Bandar Letat Jaya while Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin also went to Sim Sim.

Najib yesterday went to the Giant mall in IJM before an event in Taman Harmoni last night.

Despite facing a trial in KL, his presence here will definitely have some affect on the moral of Muslim voters. Already, people from around Sandakan made plans to come to see the Pekan MP tonight and like other by elections he’s visited, the crowds welcomed him with selfie requests.

Whether his popularity will be enough to help push the PBS candidate over the line will only be seen tomorrow.

It is DAP’s seat to lose, but PBS has a shot.