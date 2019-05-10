Robbers flee with bruised pride after failed bid to blow up ATM in Bangi

BANGI, May 10 — An automatic teller machine (ATM) at Wisma Unikeb here was subjected to two explosions, believed to be by two masked men, in an attempted robbery here.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said police were alerted on the incident at 8 pm.

“Preliminary investigation found the suspects, believed to be two men, who came in a car, tried to blow up an ATM machine with an explosive. We are in the process of identifying the explosive used,” he said when met by reporters at the scene of the incident tonight.

However, he said the suspects failed to make off with the ATM machine after setting off the explosive twice on the machine at 7.53pm.

In this regard, he said police were scrutinising the closed circuit camera recordings in the area and had roped in the bomb disposal unit to find clues as to the identities of the suspects. — Bernama