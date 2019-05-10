Private company submitted proposal to expand Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Perak MB says

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters in Ipoh May 10, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 10— The Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (SAS) here can be expanded based on a proposal given by a private company to the Perak state government.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said a briefing was given to the state executive council recently and it sounded interesting.

“But further discussions are needed with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad and the Transport Ministry. The state cannot decide on behalf of the ministry and MAHB,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here today after visiting a bubur lambuk making event organised by Ipoh City Council, Ahmad Faizal said the expansion project would be a collaboration between the private sector and the government.

Asked on the fate of the proposed international airport project at Seri Iskandar, Ahmad Faizal said at this point of time, there have been no discussions yet on the matter.

Malay Mail had previously reported that the airport would be expanded before the current Pakatan Harapan’s term expires.

State Investment, Industry and Regional Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin was quoted as saying that the state was actively discussing the matter with Putrajaya.

Aside from lengthening the runway, Nizar said the terminal would also be upgraded.