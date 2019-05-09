Sarawak CM repeats pledge for transparent, corruption-free government

Datuk Abang Johari said he will not compromise with anyone who is found to be involved in malpractices in the state government’s efforts to implement various projects, adding that the projects must be implemented based on the agreed cost, specification and timeline. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, May 9 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg today said he is fully committed to have a clean and transparent state government.

“We are focused in our efforts to achieve high integrity and corruption-free government,” he said in the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly here.

He said he is aware of the Opposition’s efforts of trying to run down his government by implying and insinuating that it is corrupt.

Abang Johari said he will not compromise with anyone who is found to be involved in malpractices in the state government’s efforts to implement various projects, adding that the projects must be implemented based on the agreed cost, specification and timeline.

“In this regard, we will ensure transparency and compliance with the existing rules and regulations as well as processes and procedures in implementing the projects.

“We don’t want any leakages in the system and will not tolerate if there is any unscrupulous act. We mean what we promised,” he stressed.

He said he and members of his state Cabinet and state agencies have taken the Integrity Pledge to ensure the state administration is clean, transparent and driven by people who are of high integrity.

“We have also established the State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit to drive the initiatives on integrity and transparency in our administration in collaboration with MACC.

“We are the first state to organise a Certified Integrity Officers programme for state officers,” he said, stating that there are 44 of them being placed in the state ministries and departments to ensure greater transparency and compliance with the financial procedures.

“We trust that these integrity initiatives will bring benefit to all stakeholders including the business community in the state and earn their respect and confidence,” he added.