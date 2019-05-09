RTM shunning Sarawak leaders, state minister insists despite explanation

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (seated, centre) reminded Gobind that RTM is owned by all Malaysians. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, May 9 — Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah maintained today his claim that national broadcaster RTM is blacking out coverage of state government leaders.

He insisted that his allegation against RTM is based on what had been shown on national broadcast channels over the past one year since GE14.

“People are not stupid. They can see what is being shown over RTM news,” he told reporters when responding to RTM’s statement yesterday on denying any deliberate news blackout against the Sarawak chief minister or any of his state Cabinet members.

He admitted that RTM crew had covered functions attended by Datuk Abang Johari Openg, but insisted the visuals must include the chief minister to better transmit his messages to viewers.

“But what you see are the general scenes of the events, without even mentioning of the chief minister or the state ministers,” Karim claimed.

He said RTM should be above board.

“It is owned by all Malaysians. Communications and Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, being new, should learn from those who have been administering RTM,” Karim said.

“Maybe Gobind wants to see the people of Sarawak forget the face of the chief minister,” he added.

Karim also reminded Gobind that Sarawakians contribute to federal coffers and RTM’s operations as well as the salaries of its staff, through taxes.

In its statement, RTM pointed out that it covered 181 activities involving Abang Johari and Sarawak ministers in the first four months of 2019, contrary to Karim’s news blackout assertion.

The broadcaster also said its news reports on those activities were made available on multi-platforms and in different languages and local dialects.

RTM said its coverage is in line with government policy to uphold freedom of the press.