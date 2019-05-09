Be patient about pace of change, says Negri Sembilan MB

Aminuddin said he hoped that people would remain patient. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, May 9 — Today marks the first year since the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government took over the Negri Sembilan administration after overthrowing the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election, in May last year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, said that during the past one year, there were not many changes that could be made but he hoped that people would remain patient.

Speaking to reporters here on PH Negri Sembilan first anniversary, Aminuddin, who is also Sikamat assemblyman, said improving the weaknesses inherited from the previous administration would take time and the government’s promise of change would only be enjoyed once the state recovered.

“The focus of the federal and state governments is to implement reforms or make changes for the good of the people, so people have to be patient to see the changes to take place. However, the people want to see a quick change and that is the problem we are facing.

“We really want to see a change in the system. We want a transparent government with integrity... this is what we want to see, that’s why Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has been explaining how to become a government with integrity... this is what we need to look at,” he said.

He said, in the past year, the state government has set up various initiatives to help the poor, especially those from the low-income group and the homeless in the state, by introducing the Food Bank programme apart from providing food and personal assistance.

Among others, he said, a RM17.3 million has been allocated for the development of Islamic affairs in the state, and there was no increase in quit rent and assessment tax within this five years; also financial assistance, ranging from RM500 to RM1,000 to students; monthly assistance to 2,490 disabled people, as well as single mothers.

Aminuddin also said the uncertainty of the world economy today was also affecting the government’s rehabilitation agenda and he did not rule out that it had somewhat caused the people’s dissatisfaction with the PH government.

“But the people must understand that it is a global problem, that we are trying to keep the country’s economy in good shape.

“I think if the people can be patient, in the next four years, I’m confident the people will return to PH,” he said, adding that there would be no reshuffle in the state government. — Bernama