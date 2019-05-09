MACC arrests DBKL deputy director

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — A department deputy director at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at a hotel in the city early today.

It is learned that the man was picked up on suspicion of receiving a bribe, believed to be amounting to RM200,000, from several contractors as an inducement to approve a project involving the City Hall.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operation) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the MACC, during its raid, also found cash amounting to RM1 million at the man’s house, and further investigations were underway.

“Also arrested were five individuals suspected to be involved in bribery involving the same agency,” he told Bernama when contacted.

In Putrajaya, Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim allowed a five-day remand application on the individuals, aged between 41 and 57, upon the application from the MACC to facilitate investigations under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama