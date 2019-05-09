‘Good job’, MIC sec-gen tells Klang MP for helping residents in Ramadan water cut

Charles had earlier highlighted the overnight labour put in by his team to send water to areas affected by the water cut. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari today praised Klang MP Charles Santiago and his team for helping residents in the Selangor royal town whose tap water supply have been disrupted since Sunday, the eve of the Muslim fasting month.

The MIC secretary-general showed his appreciation on Twitter, even tagging his political rival from the DAP.

"YB @mpklang My honest opinion is your team & you did an amazing job. God bless," the son of former MIC president Tan Sri S. Samy Vellu tweeted today, which also marks the Pakatan Harapan coalition’s electoral victory exactly one year ago.

Vell Paari’s unexpected praise was in response to the Klang MP’s earlier tweet highlighting the overnight labour put in by his team to send water to affected areas, resulting in them returning to their own homes at 7am today.

Charles’ tweet was accompanied with several pictures of residents seen filling buckets with water and lining up near lorries with water tanks

Water supply to various parts of Klang was severely crippled after three underground pipes near the West Coast Highway (WCE) construction site burst, affecting an estimated 800,000 people.

Restoration works by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) hit a snag when one of the pipes that had already been fixed sprang a new leak.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said that Air Selangor only realised the problem was worse than anticipated when the damaged pipes were being repaired.

The repair work was completed on Tuesday and water supply is being restored in stages.

This round of water disruption comes a week after the scheduled water cut at several areas in the Klang Valley to accommodate upgrading works at the Sungai Selangor Phase 2 water treatment plant. More than four million residents were affected.