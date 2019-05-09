Ahead of Aidilfitri, PKR rolls out 'duit raya' packets in party colours

PKR communication director Fahmi Fadzil (third from right) and treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung (centre) pose with mock ‘duit raya’ envelopes at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya May 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, May 9 — PKR unveiled party-themed duit raya envelopes for sale at its headquarters here today.

PKR treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung said each pack of five Hari Raya envelopes will sell for RM2, with all proceeds going to the party’s coffers.

“The programme is launched by the party, so it’s a party initiative,” Lee told Malay Mail, adding the exercise was for general fundraising.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil, who was present, pointed out that the party had also introduced similar initiatives for other festivals, such as scrolls for Chinese New Year and halal moon cakes for the Moon Cake Festival.

