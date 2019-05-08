Report: Najib, Rosmah, three children named in 1MDB forfeiture action

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leave the Kuala Lumpur High Court, October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The government has named Datuk Seri Najib Razak and five members of his family in its RM680 million forfeiture action on assets allegedly gained with funds from 1Malaysia Development Bhd, a news report said.

The Edge Markets said the others named in the forfeiture action filed yesterday are his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, their children Nooryana Najwa Najib, 31, and Norashman Najib, 28, and stepson Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, 43.

The financial news website also said five companies — Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta, Yayasan Mustaka Kasih, Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd, and Senijauhar Sdn Bhd — and eight individuals were named.

Among the individuals are former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng and his wife Lim Hwee Bin; fugitive Low Taek Jho’s mother Goh Gaik Ewe; Mohd Kyizzad Mesran, a former officer in the Prime Minister’s Department; and UBG Berhad’s chairman Kee Kok Thiam and executive director, Kee Kok Thiam.

The government is seeking the forfeiture of a list of items, which includes cash in various currencies, watches, handbags, shoes and vehicles.

The Edge Markets also reported that another motion was filed to retrieve RM31 million from Obyu Holding Sdn Bhd.

Investigators lift sealed boxes believed to contain luxury designer bags onto a Black Maria outside Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

The items were seized in raids carried out by the authorities last year in connection with investigations into the 1MDB corruption scandal.

The police had raided luxury condominiums at the Pavilion Residences and Najib’s private residence on Langgak Duta.

After it was reported today that the government had filed the forfeiture action, Najib had posted on Facebook that many of the items seized from his property on May 18 last year actually belonged to his daughter, and not him.

He said this is the case as his daughter’s mother-in-law was married to a man considered one of the richest in his home country of Kazakhstan for 10 years.