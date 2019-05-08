May 24 hearing of application to hear Rosmah, Rizal’s cases together

On October 4, 2018, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of money laundering amounting RM7,097,750 and five charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The High Court will hear on May 24 a prosecution application for the corruption and money-laundering cases of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and a corruption case of Datuk Rizal Mansor, a former special officer of Najib, to be heard together.

DPP Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar made the application during case management before High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan who set the date to hear the application and arguments of the parties in the cases involving Rosmah, 67, and Rizal, 45.

On October 4, 2018, Rosmah, who is represented by Manjeet Singh Dhillon and Datuk K. Kumaraendran, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of money laundering amounting RM7,097,750 and five charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

She was charged with committing the offences at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli, Ground Floor, 148, Jalan Ampang here between Dec 4, 2013, and June 8, 2017, and at LHDN, Government Offices Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here between May 1, 2014, and May 1, 2018. — Bernama