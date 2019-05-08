Big Brother is not watching you, MCMC reassures Malaysian mobile phone users after ‘spying’ allegations

MCMC in a statement today said the claims were false and baseless. — AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has denied allegations that certain individuals’ mobile phones were being monitored and spied on by the authorities in the country.

MCMC in a statement today said the claims were false and baseless.

“As a regulatory body which oversees the development of the communications and multimedia industry, the MCMC does not monitor or spy on contents uploaded by users on the WhatsApp application,” the statement said.

It added that the public should not easily believe or disseminate unverified information as it could cause confusion and annoy the public. — Bernama