Minister: SPAN to launch investigation after burst water pipes cut off supply to 800,000 consumers in Klang

Water, Land and Natural Resource Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar visits the site of the burst water mains at the West Coast Expressway project site in Klang May 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KLANG, May 7 — The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has been told to investigate the incident in which three water pipes burst at the Banting-Taiping West Coast Expressway (WCE) construction site last Saturday.

Water, Land and Natural Resource Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the investigation, besides determining the cause, will help prevent similar mishaps from occurring in the future.

“Either tomorrow or the day after I will ask the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) and also engineers from the Mineral and Geoscience Department to assist at the site with a focus on soil movement and stability.”

“SPAN has already begun investigations and we will have to wait for it to be completed,” he told reporters at the site of incident, here, today.

Dr Xavier said the investigation will also involve the Public Works Department, Malaysian Highway Authority, LLM, WCE and Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

Dr Xavier thanked Air Selangor and all contractors involved in the repair and restoration works, and told Air Selangor to monitor distribution, expected to begin at midnight, very closely.

Almost 800,000 consumers in 65 areas in Klang were affected by the incident.

Earlier, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said water supply will be restored to more than 60 areas here in stages, with distribution fully connected in 24 hours. — Bernama