Anwar stumps for ‘better choice’ Vivian Wong in Sandakan

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim breaks fast at Masjid Indah Jaya in Sandakan May 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 7 — DAP candidate for the Sandakan by-election Vivian Wong Shir Yee is the better choice for Sandakan voters because she is young and qualified and well known among the local folk, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I can see her spirit of wanting to serve. We (supporters) must work hard and I am confident she will win,” he told the media when making a walkabout at Bazar Ramadan Bandar Sandakan here today.

The walkabout was Anwar’s first programme in campaigning for Wong. Lined up for him are breaking of fast and Maghrib prayers in Masjid Indah Jaya, Isyak and Terawih prayers at Masjid Jamek Bandar Sandakan and thereafter a rally at Bandar Prima in Batu 4.

Meanwhile, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said Wong’s age was a plus factor for the voters because she brought the energy of youth to serve the people.

“Wong is an icon to the voters and DAP members because of her leadership qualities besides the fact that she is an outstanding woman. When I was first elected, as an assemblyman in Selangor in 2008, I was just 29 years old.

“Wong is just 30, so all this talk about she being inexperienced does not hold any water. My starting point and Wong’s starting point, she is far ahead,” the women, family and community development deputy minister told a press conference with Wong by her side, here.

She added that DAP had put in place an effective mentoring system in 2008 to produce youth leaders and the result was many women leaders came to the forefront.

Wong is in a five-cornered contest in the by-election for the seat held by her father Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt who died on March 28.

The other contestants are Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and three independents, former Sabah Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Hamzah Abdullah; businessman Chia Siew Yung and former administrative officer of the Sandakan parliamentary service centre, Sulaiman Samat.

Early voting was today and polling is on May 11. — Bernama