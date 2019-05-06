Reflexology used as front for sex services in Chow Kit

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — It was a tactic that seemed to have pulled the wool over the authorities eyes, until it couldn’t any longer.

In the Chow Kit area here, the many mini stalls set up along the five-foot-way offering reflexology services seemed to be doing just that, until it was discovered that they were mainly fronts for something more seedy.

Reflexology was just a ruse for sexual services offered at old apartments located in the area as that proved to be a more profitable option, said Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

“Many of the reflexologists were also found to be offering sexual services, as they earned more this way,” he told Bernama after leading a special Immigration operation in the area last Thursday.

“We raided these mini stalls and found they were just fronts for immoral activities in the surrounding areas,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee said the modus operandi of these operators was to first offer reflexology services before luring their customers with sexual offers.

“They then use the old apartments and hotels in the area to conduct the other business.

“ In this operation, there were a few of their customers who were also detained while many of the masseuse escaped by jumping off windows and such as they know the buildings here well.

“Customers were being charged between RM80 and RM150 and the ones behind these businesses are locals,” he said.

Checks by Bernama found that many of the reflexology mini stalls were illegally set up and manned by foreigners.

Out of the 119 nabbed during the operation, 53 of them were illegal immigrants from Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh aged between 20 and 60 years old.

“A total of 18 men and 35 foreign women caught were found to have violated their temporary employment visit passes, including for overstaying,” he said. — Bernama