Game of Thrones? Judges have little time for TV or movies, new CJ quips

Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya May 6, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — The country’s new Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat means business.

What does that mean? Hardly having time to indulge in any television shows, let alone Game of Thrones.

In a special press conference today, Tengku Maimun shared how she and her fellow judiciary members work painfully long hours, to improve the delivery of judgements.

She was jokingly asked if she had any time to catch up on television shows, especially the globally enjoyed and regularly anticipated series of the HBO series Game of Thrones.

“Unfortunately no. Actually I think we judges, we don’t have time to watch.

“Not much time. Not much time to watch television.

“Not much time to do anything else but read the reports, write (judgement) grounds in the middle of the night, we work in the wee hours of the morning, we work on weekends. So there is really not much time to much television or movies,” Tengku Maimun said, laughing.

She also thanked her husband and family members for being supportive throughout her career.

“In his words he said, a judge’s legacy is his judgements. He reminded me that as a judge I must write judgements,” Tengku Maimun added, referring to her husband.

Tengku Maimun was speaking to journalists in a special interview session, after receiving her appointment letter as the new Chief Justice from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong earlier today.

The 59-year-old assumes the position after the retirement of her predecessor, Tan Sri Richard Malanjum.