Dissatisfaction with Johor Bersatu chief? Dr M says no complaint lodged yet

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said no complaints on the surprise appointment of Tebrau chief Mazlan Bujang (pic) have been lodged with him. — Picture by Ben Tan

PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — The Johor chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has not indicated its desire to have Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal as the state chief, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Amid rumours that a number of division chiefs are rejecting the surprise appointment of Tebrau chief Mazlan Bujang, the Bersatu chairman said no such complaints have been lodged with him.

“They have not come to me to tell me,” the prime minister told reporters at a group media interview here.

“Last time I saw the excos of Johor, they were not making any complaints at all.”

MORE TO COME