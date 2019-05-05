Sandakan by-election: Check voting details before polling day on May 11, says EC

The Election Commission (EC) logo is seen on yellow tape at the Battalion 4 General Operations Force Camp in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SANDAKAN, May 5 — Voters for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election who have yet to receive their voting cards can check their voting details early before the polling day on May 11.

Voters can check their status via the Election Commission (EC) portal at www.spr.gov.my, by calling 03-88927018, or check via the application MySPR Semak or through the Short Messaging Service (SMS) by typing SPR SEMAK (Identity Card Number) and sending it to 15888.

EC chairman, Azhar Azizan Harun in a statement today said voters who already know their voting details can go directly to their respective voting channels to cast their votes. While new voters were urged to record and store information such as their voting centres, polling stations and voter numbers.

Voters are reminded to bring their respective identity cards and voting cards or their voting information and present it to the first voting clerk (KP1) at their voting channels.

The voting information would ease the check to be conducted by the voting clerks and smooth the voting process on polling day. — Bernama