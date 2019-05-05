Perak MB tells civil servants to stop letting old ties cloud decisions

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses a townhall meeting with Perak civil servants in Ipoh May 5, 2019, as Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (left) looks on. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 5 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu wants the state’s civil servants to stop allowing their ties with the former administration to interfere with their decision-making now.

Speaking at a townhall session featuring Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Royal Perak Golf Club here today, Ahmad Faizal said there were still some civil servants in the state trapped by sentiments for their former bosses from the previous administration.

“As humans, we cannot run away from relationships that were built between civil servants and members of the previous administration.”

“While this administration does not plan to force the ties to be cut off, we want to remind civil servants about keeping their boundaries so that decisions and actions taken by them are not influenced by the old ties,” he said.

He reminded civil servants of their promise to be loyal to the government of the day.

“By not implementing orders or decisions due to the conflict in sentiments with the former administration, it is akin to betraying the trust given by the rakyat.”

“Stop playing politics. Concentrate on carrying out your duties with integrity,” he said.

He also told civil servants not to smear the good name of civil service and to instead work with dedication and sincerity.