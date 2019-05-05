Dr M: Some civil servants want Pakatan gone so graft can return

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu attend a townhall meeting with Perak civil servants in Ipoh May 5, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 5 — Some civil servants feel the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government should not be allowed to continue as this prevents them from getting bribes, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

He said some felt it was better to return the former corrupt administration as it would benefit them.

“But believe this, when leaders chosen by the people practise bribery, it is the rakyat who will pay the price,” he said.

Speaking at a townhall session for civil servants at Royal Perak Golf Club here today, Dr Mahathir said the government was in the midst of cleaning up the system.

“If there is no corruption, the country will be developed and return as an Asian Tiger,” he added.

In his 10-minute speech that centred on corruption, the prime minister stressed on the importance of leaders chosen by the people to be corruption free.

“Leaders who are corruption free will be taken as an example by the people. We have seen leaders who are corrupted, administrators are also corrupted.

“They may feel corruption makes them complete, (have) more income, but the government is trying to clean up and eliminate bribes,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir said the previous administration was brought down because of corruption.

“They thought with corruption there will be support from the people but in the end, it was the rakyat who brought them down.”

Elaborating on the need to be free of corruption, Dr Mahathir said the scourge that will neutralise efforts to develop the country.

“As long as there is corruption, the country would not be able to develop as instructions would not be followed,” he said.