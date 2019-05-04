Mujahid: ‘Don’t sow hatred in mosques or face consequences’

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said firm action will be taken against any individual who sow the politics of hatred in mosques during Ramadan. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PARIT BUNTAR, May 4 — Firm action will be taken against any individual who sow the politics of hatred in mosques during Ramadan which will be celebrated soon.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said this was necessary to ensure mosques were free of political influences and parties which could disunite Muslims and tarnish the government.

‘’We will act firmly the actions of labelling a person as deviant and calling others infidels because mosques must be free from political party ideologies.

‘’We must guard our mouths from uttering slander during Ramadan because it can create numerous problems which can break up families,’’ he told a media conference after launching a Let’s Celebrate Ramadan programme in the compound of the Kerian district mosque here today.

He said the Perak Islamic Religious Department had issued circulars so that mosques and surau would not hold religious lectures during Ramadan.

Mujahid, who is also the Parit Buntar Member of Parliament, said the defamation that the government of today did not defend Islam was an action which could affect the good effort of the government in uplifting Islam in the country.

‘’The government had also taken action in accordance with the law against those who insulted the sovereignty of Islam as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

‘’We have taken action in the posting case which insulted the king and the case of the mufti who was threatened. We have detained. Who said we don’t take action, the question of late or otherwise depends on the legal action,’’ he said.

In the meantime, Mujahid said the government had increased the allocation to the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) to RM1.2 billion from RM1.1 billion.

‘’Is what I am doing at odds and I also open the avenue for the public to criticise me. But they must also give space to me to respond to their criticisms based on facts and not emotions,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, he said his ministry had contributed RM30,000 to 30 mosques in the Krian district with each mosque getting RM1,000 for breaking-the-fast during Ramadan. — Bernama