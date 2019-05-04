Johor ruler says wasn’t aware land involved in RTS project, willing to give it up for free

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said he was disappointed by claims that the RTS project cost had increased due to compensation for the land and was willing to give it up for free.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today said he was not aware that a parcel of land belonging to him in Bukit Chagar was involved in the proposed Johor Baru Rapid Transit System (RTS).

The Sultan though his private secretary Datuk Jaba Mohd Noah said he was disappointed by claims that the RTS project cost had increased due to compensation for the land and was willing to give it up for free.

“Until today His Highness was never informed that the land belonging to him would be used for the RTS project.

“However, His Majesty decreed that if the land owned by His Majesty in Bukit Chagar is really involved in the RTS project, then His Majesty consents that it be surrendered to the government without any cost,” he said.

Jaba said His Majesty is well aware of the difficulties Johoreans face when travelling daily to Singapore.

“As has always been stressed, the interests of the rakyat and government will always be His Highness’ main priority, and every issue should be discussed until a consensus is reached,” he said.

Yesterday, government sources said the project was stalled due to compensation issues to the Johor ruler.

Apart from the 4.5-hectare Bukit Chagar land, another 2.4-hectare undersea land to be used for the RTS project was also transferred to the Johor ruler.

Collectively, they would cost the government RM694 million in compensation to the Johor ruler or about 13 per cent of the overall project cost.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday said the government will demand that the 4.5-hectare piece of land be used for RTS if a transfer really did taken place.

Dr Mahathir said that currently there is a six-month study on the project to see if it will be continued.

“We will demand the (return of) the land. If there was a transfer by any parties, they must go through the due process. We have not received the full report, just rumours from the press that the land was taken by the Sultan of Johor,” Dr Mahathir was reported saying.

When asked if the Johor palace had paid for the land, the PM admitted he was unsure.