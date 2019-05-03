Foreign minister receives courtesy call from Argentinian vice-president

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah greets Argentinian Vice-President Marta Gabriela Michetti at Wisma Putra in Kuala Lumpur May 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today received a courtesy call from Argentinian Vice-President Marta Gabriela Michetti at Wisma Putra, here.

The Malaysian and Argentinian delegations had a one hour closed door discussion during the courtesy call.

Michetti will be in Malaysia from May 2 to 6. It is the first official visit from the Argentinian side in 22 years. The last official visit was by former president Carlos Menem in 1990 and 1997.

In March this year, Saifuddin made a five-day working visit to Argentina.

Malaysia and Argentina established diplomatic ties in 1967. The Argentinian embassy was opened in Kuala Lumpur in 1983 while Malaysia opened its embassy in Buenos Aires in 1989. — Bernama