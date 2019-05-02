Unemployed man charged with deceiving two Sarawakians in Cambodia job scam

Mohd Ghafar Abd Jamal was charged under Section 415 (b) of the Penal Code in separate courts. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, May 2 — An unemployed man was charged at separate Magistrate’s Courts today with two charges of deceiving two Sarawakians in a job scam that resulted in the detention of 47 Malaysians in Cambodia last December.

The 25-year-old Mohd Ghafar Abd Jamal, who was arrested at the Kuching International Airport on April 25 after he flew in from Pontianak, Indonesia, was charged under Section 415 (b) of the Penal Code in separate courts.

In the first court, he pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Nuruhuda Mohd Yusof of cheating Ahmad Zakwan Mohammed Yunus, 26, by offering the victim an unlawful job in Cambodia.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the Waterfront Hotel here on November 22, 2018.

The court allowed him bail of RM5,000 in two sureties and ordered for his passport to be surrendered to the court until the case was completed.

May 29 was set for case management.

In the second court, Mohd Ghafar also pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar to cheating Brenda Welltinnie Winston, 21, by offering her a non-existent hotel job in Cambodia.

He allegedly committed the offence at the PRK Taman Makmur, Jalan Matang here in September last year.

The court allowed him bail of RM3,000 in two sureties and ordered him to report to the nearest police station every two weeks before the case management on June 13.

The 47 Malaysians detained in Cambodia were released and returned to Malaysia on February 17.

Forty of them, aged between 19 and 44, are from Sarawak. — Bernama