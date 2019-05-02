Sabah DAP wants Najib to retract Sandakan election offence claim, says paid for chairs

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex May 2, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

SANDAKAN, May 2 — Sabah DAP publicity secretary Phoong Jin Zhe has demanded that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak apologise and withdraw his Facebook statement criticising the party yesterday.

He described Najib’s allegation that DAP had misused assets, or in this case chairs, belonging to Sandakan Municipal Council (MPS) in its campaign in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election, as baseless.

According to him, DAP paid RM700 to rent the chairs from MPS.

“DAP has appropriately followed the rules and procedures when renting the chairs from MPS. It is such a trivial issue to be disputed.

“This letter that I am showing today is from MPS dated April 29 stating that our application to rent the assets was approved and the fee was charged to us accordingly,” he told a media conference here today.

Phoong said he believed that Najib, being a seasoned politician, was aware of the rules.

The Sandakan by-election campaign kicked off officially on April 29 and would end at midnight on May 10 before polling day on May 11. — Bernama