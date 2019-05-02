Rosmah and ex-aide Rizal’s Sarawak solar project cases to be heard together

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex May 2, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The case of Datin Rosmah Mansor who faces corruption charges involving a solar hybrid system project for rural schools in Sarawak, will be heard together with ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s former special officer Datuk Rizal Mansor’s case.

High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah made the decision after allowing an application by former Federal Court Judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who is the senior deputy public prosecutor for Rosmah’s case, for the cases to be heard together.

“(The) Application made by the prosecutor to transfer this case before High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan is allowed. We are not contradicting Section 417 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” the judge said.

Rosmah was represented by lawyers Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader and Datuk Jagjit Singh.

On November 15 last year, Rosmah, 67, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to two counts of soliciting RM187.5 million and receiving RM1.5 million for the project to provide electricity to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She was charged under Section 16(a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC), and faces imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Rizal, 45, also pleaded not guilty to four counts of corruption involving the same project. — Bernama