New IGP to take over duties starting tomorrow

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun is scheduled to retire tomorrow. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 ― There will be a new man at helm of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) tomorrow when the current Inspector-General of Police (IGP) goes on compulsory retirement.

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun who was appointed as IGP on September 4, 2017 is scheduled to retire tomorrow and there were talks about who will be taking over the top post recently.

According to hierarchy, it is almost certain the post will be filled by the number two man in PDRM now, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, the acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police who has acting in the post since March 15 after the Deputy IGP Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim went on compulsory retirement on the same date.

In fact yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed Abdul Hamid has been proposed as the 12th Inspector-General of Police.

According to Bukit Aman sources, the handing over ceremony for the top police post will be held tomorrow at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) while a farewell ceremony will be held for Mohamad Fuzi in the evening.

If everything goes according to plan, the focus will be on the individual who will fill the number two post which will become vacant if Abdul Hamid moves up as IGP.

Among the names mentioned as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police was Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

If Abdul Hamid is appointed as Inspector-General of Police, it will fill the tradition of top leadership in PDRM which sees several number one police officers coming the Special Branch.

The trend was seen since the third IGP, Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Hashim, fourth IGP Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar, fifth IGP Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Noor as well as the sixth IGP Tan Sri Norian Mai.

With the exception of the first IGP, Tan Sri Sir Claude Fenner, second IGP Tun Mohamed Salleh Ismael, seventh IGP Tan Sri Mohd Bakri Omar and the ninth IGP Tan Sri Ismail Omar who were not from the Special Branch leadership.

Mohamad Fuzi who is the 11th IGP is also from the Special Branch.

He was born on May 4 1959 in Parit, Perak and began his police career as an ASP cadet on Jan 8 1984.

Among the important posts he had held were Sabah Special Branch head from 1998 to 2005; Bukit Aman Special Branch deputy director II from 2007 to 2009; Bukit Aman Counter Terrorism director from 2009 to 2014; and Bukit Aman Special Branch director from 2015 to 2017. ― Bernama