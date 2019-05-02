MB: Kedah to set up one-stop centre to assist investors

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir arrives in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, May 2 — The Kedah government is developing a one-stop centre to assist domestic and foreign investors in line with the federal government’s effort to attract investments from within and outside the country.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the establishment of the one-stop centre is crucial to help resolve the issues faced by potential investors such as land acquisition and approval process from the state local authorities.

“The setting up of the one-stop centre at the state level is relevant as land issues and approvals are interconnected and sometimes, we admit that there were delays in getting approvals from the local councils. This is because investors sometimes need to go to many places to get the approvals.

“With the setting up of this centre, investors need to go to only one place where all the relevant officers are there. And we want the approvals to be given within one day, instead months or years,” he told a news conference after chairing the State Executive Council meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here, today.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said that Chinese investors had expressed their wish for a one-stop centre to be set up in Malaysia to make it easier to resolve investment-related matters.

The prime minister said this to reporters at the end of his five-day visit to China to attend the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation recently.

In another development, Mukhriz admitted that the construction of the Kulim Airport (KXP) will affect the Penang International Airport (PIA), but the Penang government should not feel threatened as the KXP merely extends cargo services in the northern region.

“KXP will help strengthen foreign investor confidence in northern states and it is like a matter of common interest between both sides in order for the entire northern region to keep moving forward. The purpose of KXP is to assist PIA.

“PIA is more focused on passenger capacity. So, if the cargo service provided is not good, it will not only affect the name of Penang but also Kedah. KXP focuses on cargo rather than passengers so it can actually spur the development of the northern region,” he said.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow wants assurance from the federal government that the proposed KXP project will not affect the running of the PIA.

Answering a question at the Penang State Assembly today, Chow said as far as Penang is concerned, the construction of the KXP would not complement the PIA. — Bernama