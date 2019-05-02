Man enraged by ATM smashes bank’s glass door

Customers use cash machines at a branch of Malaysia’s CIMB Bank in Kuala Lumpur, in this February 7, 2013 file photo. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, May 2 — A man whose bank card was swallowed by an automated teller machine (ATM) apparently became so enraged that he smashed the main glass door of a bank at Jalan Lama Port Dickson, near here earlier today.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the 11.30am incident, the 47-year-old man vented his frustration by throwing the rubbish bin before smashing the glass door.

“The incident was stemmed from the time when the suspect’s card was swallowed by one of the bank’s ATM machines. The bank subsequently handed over the ATM card to the suspect but by then the suspect was already disturbing other customers.

“The bank went to the police station to lodge a police report, with losses incurred estimated about RM2,000,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that, at about 12.30pm, the suspect was arrested along Jalan Lama Port Dickson. — Bernama