Dead baby found in rubbish bag in Langkawi

LANGKAWI, May 2 — Left by the side of a road in Kampung Dato Syed Nahar, Kuah, a foul smell led to the sad discovery of a dead infant in a black rubbish bag by a villager around 9.05am today.

Based on testimony, the bag had been lying there for three to four days and was ignored before an unpleasant odour was detected when the person stepped out of their house.

“The person opened the bag and discovered something resembling a baby in shape inside and infested with maggots. The police were alerted thereafter,” said Langkawi district police chief, Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, in a statement.

Investigations reveal that it is indeed a baby, but sex, identity or age can’t be determined because of the state of decomposition.

The post-mortem will be done at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, Alor Setar tomorrow, he said. — Bernama